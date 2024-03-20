"It depends on where you live as well — $100,000 in New York City or San Francisco is not amazing, but in the middle of Alabama? Pretty decent. Also, it depends on your spending and saving levels. If you earn $100,000 and spend $110,000 on Pog collectibles, you aren't going to be getting ahead financially, either."

—u/zhaoz



"Pretty decent in the middle of Alabama, but 30 years ago, if you made $100,000, you could have a family of five, new cars every few years, and expensive family vacations twice a year.

"We recently crossed the threshold to over $100,000, and while we have a decent life, there aren't several thousand dollars to spend on a vacation. We can't afford new cars. We're stressed out about affording a single child."

—u/Del_Phoenix

"Yeah, I'm in a high–cost of living area, and $100,000 is what you need to get by and not be sideswiped by an emergency. A friend and his wife make a combined $250,000 and do really well for themselves."

—u/thruandthruproblems