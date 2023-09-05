14. "Literally 90% of my last job was in a hugely male-dominated law enforcement world. I outranked almost all and had almost two decades of experience on them and was still greeted (along with the female receptionists or accountants) with 'hey girls' by one of the chiefs daily. Zero respect given, and the subjugation was horrid."

"Meeting minutes? Check.



Coffee? Check.

Parties? Check.

Making sure the guys all set their trash out? Check.

Documents. Graphics projects. Phone calls to disgruntled complainants? Check, check, check.

Booking travel or venues? Check.

NONE of which even REMOTELY fell under my job description. Been groped and hit on 'til I had to lock my office door to feel safe. Been flat out propositioned to 'earn my promotion' despite outscoring all others in testing. Have had kids brought to my office to watch while the guys were too busy.

Finally had enough and quit in December. Daily migraines vanished!"

—fedtheeffup