"I have an American Girl varsity jacket I bought in 1996. The Discman I bought that same year just died a few months ago. My Kenmore 80 series washer went 27 years before waving goodbye. My Panasonic upright vacuum is 19 years old and currently at the repair shop, but the tech thinks it'll go another five-plus years once it's fixed. I think the oldest thing I have that has been in constant use is my great-grandmother's Pyrex mixing bowls. I don't have an exact age, but my mom remembers using them to cook with Grandma in the late 1950s."