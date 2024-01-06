She goes on to discuss an example of what she means, summarizing the story of a successful man that was shared on a podcast about how he made it in business. His story began with becoming a parent at a really young age. "He was like 15 years old, and he had his first kid. And after breaking up with his then-girlfriend at the time and the mother of his child at 17 or 18 years old, he moved from wherever they were in Connecticut, and he moved to New York."