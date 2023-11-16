16.

"Woman came into the OB ER in labor. We asked her if she had had any prenatal checks, and she said she went to all of them. Asked her if she did an ultrasound, and she said yes but left the results at home. We proceeded with vaginal delivery since the baby was already crowning. Once the baby was out, we proceeded with caring for the baby and preparing for the placenta to come out. I put my fingers inside and felt…a foot near the opening. Turns out, she was having twins, and the second one was breech (feet as the presenting part). Good thing we managed to deliver the second one vaginally and there were no complications, but soon, we found out that the mother lied about having any prenatal checks and ultrasound done. She didn’t even know she was having twins."