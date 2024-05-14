14.

"My dad was friends with a Spanish rich dude because they shared a love for old cars. My dad had one, and the rich dude had many. The thing is, these people had a maid who worked for them since before this rich dude was born. His parents were never around so she was the one to actually raise him. She fed him, took him to school when he was a child — everything your parents would do for you, this maid did. She had been working in that comically large house for over 30 years. Other staff, such as cooks, cleaners, etc., would come and go, but she was almost part of the family, we thought. One day, the rich dude decides he wants to move to the US and sells the house. What does he do with the maid? He just fired her over the phone. He never even said goodbye to the woman that basically raised him. And so I learned that rich people don't consider the poors to be the same kind of human being as them."