19.

"I give respite care. Adults with disabilities need people to take them out to do things. I take them to lunch or doctor's appointments or we go shopping. I take one fellow fun places. We go on Sundays to eat pizza and watch football games. I took him to a professional baseball game. He likes the country club outdoor pool, so his parents hooked me up with guest passes, and we go do that in the summer. I’ve taken him to the beach, the lake, festivals, all kinds of fun stuff, and I get paid gas money and $15 an hour! It’s fun, I get paid, and I always have someone to do things with. It’s a cool gig. Been doing it for 16 years."