9. "I'm in a supervisory role with mostly millennials on my team, and I’m here to tell you that it has been a learning process. Let me say that I’m not a person who thinks millennials or even Gen Z sucks; quite the opposite. I love that they have priorities that differ from my own; it keeps some of my quasi-boomer tendencies in check. That being said, I have had to continue to change my expectations drastically from what was expected of me on my way up."

"I’ve tried so many different ways to get and keep people engaged, from sharing revenue to paid time off, and have been met with disappointment along the way. We as a generation have been accused of creating a sense of entitlement in our children because we overcompensated for our free-range upbringing by being helicopter parents who never missed a child’s activity, and that may be a fair assessment.

"A balance has to be found through the tried-and-true method of trial and error, strikes and gutter balls, to put it in Lebowski terms. Regardless, I find that I have had to temper certain expectations. The point is, I love my team, and they work their asses off, but it’s a challenge to maintain the push and pull of generational expectations.

"I will say I have benefited greatly in my own personal life by adapting to their expectations, and I truly feel that they’ve gained a little more appreciation for how I approach things in the process. There is no black and white in management, IMO, just ever-changing values of gray."



—u/PhotonWranglers