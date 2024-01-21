7.

"My daughter has gone to Sephora with me, and she has her own skincare routine, BUT we have had in-depth conversations about what she does and doesn’t need. I have skincare products for me that she shouldn’t use, and it’s important for her to know why I say she can’t use something she sees me using. All she needs is a gentle cleanser and moisturizer. Every little girl wants to do face masks, and there are some that can be used in a safe and fun way. This should be more on the parents than the store. I would never just let her grab stuff and use it. I do, however, think hygiene and skincare is important to teach them."