4.

Waste of Time: "My wife and I drove two states over to pick up a brand new stove and microwave (that we found on Facebook Marketplace) for what seemed like a good deal. Of course, neither one of us had a truck big enough, so we had to rent a U-haul. And pay for the gas. And lose a day. When we arrived, it wasn't quite the model we were expecting from the listing, but we had come too far at this point. Literally. So we took it. Later, I found that exact model on eBay. It would've cost about the same to have it delivered."