29. "I was a spoiled rotten child and also into my teen years. My parents bought me a brand new red convertible for my 16th birthday. I threw a fit over it because what I actually wanted was my brother’s old car (that we still had) which was dark blue in color. I was so shallow and a horrible person back then. So what really turned me around? That next summer I took a job as a camp counselor at a local day camp."

"I did not have to work, but I was bored, and it sounded like something easy to do. God, I was so wrong. This day camp was specifically geared to families who could not afford childcare during the summer. We served them breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack. For a lot of the camp kids, this was all they would eat that day, and on Fridays, they would beg for extra food/snacks to take home for themselves and/or their siblings because they may not get to eat again until Monday. This really hit me hard.

But the part that hit me the most was this one kid who would refuse to take their shoes and socks off, even if we were going to the public pool that day. I couldn’t understand why until one day, he came in limping, like his feet were causing him so much pain. I convinced him to let me help him get his shoes and socks so I could see what might be bothering him.

Once I did, it took everything in me not to break down right there. His socks were covered in blood. His poor tiny little feet were covered in sores, and his toes seemed to curl under a bit. He was in so much pain from the state of his feet. As it turns out, he had been wearing shoes about three sizes too small. His family couldn’t afford new shoes. I took my lunch break and went out to buy him new socks and a few pairs of shoes.



This broke me, which I definitely needed. It changed my way of thinking forever."



—u/usual-cartographer24