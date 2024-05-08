    "It Used To Be 'Poor People Food'": 17 Foods And Drinks That Have Gotten Wayyyy Too Expensive

    "I bought an orange for $1.25 the other day. One orange."

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    It's no secret that groceries are still more expensive than ever, so I'm always looking for places to cut in my grocery budget. Recently, u/randomlancing asked people on Reddit to share the foods they've stopped eating due to price, and it was so relatable. Here's what people had to say:

    1. "Anything delivery. Prices per item are hiked, and then there's the driving fee and the delivery fee plus the tax and the expected tip."

    DoorDash order of Thai food that comes to $63 before fees and $92 once delivery fees, tax, and tip are added
    u/okpea8294 / Via reddit.com

    u/numerousrains

    "Every time I use DoorDash, I put a $15 meal in my cart and somehow the total is $40. I haven’t ordered delivery in about a year because it’s so outrageous."

    u/tall_air5894

    2. "Doritos. The price hike plus the shrinkflation was repulsively drastic."

    Person holding an almost empty chip bag, signifying the concept of receiving less product for the same price
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    u/hmmgross

    "Ruffles 'Party Size' chips are over $7, and of course they're now barely larger than the old regular bags."

    u/happygoth6370

    3. "Name brand cereal. It's scandalous."

    Grocery store shelf with Cinnamon Toast Crunch on sale for $7.99, surrounded by other cereals and products
    u/nine-inch-nipples / Via reddit.com

    u/tonyh8su

    "I laugh every time I walk by a box of Magic Spoon. $9.99 for a box of fucking cereal? Be fucking for real right now."

    u/clickclacktiptap

    4. "Fast food."

    Two fast food restaurant flyers side by side comparing meal deals for March and April with the April prices on many items $2 higher
    u/lavendertail / Via reddit.com

    u/oppositeteaching9393

    "When I was a kid in the 2000s, my mom could get all of us McDonald's meals at the price of a meal for one nowadays."

    u/punkymaysnark

    "Remember $5 foot longs at Subway? They’re almost $20 now."

    u/bc_samsquanch

    5. "Eating out in general has become too expensive. Couple that with the decline in quality and service and it’s rapidly becoming a special occasion."

    restaurant bill with an added 18% service charge and a note that this charge is not a tip and guidelines on how much to tip on top of the charge
    u/licensetochillio / Via reddit.com

    u/i-am-the-passenger

    "For us too. We now exclusively eat at the little Mom and Pop places around us. We have a really good authentic Mexican place nearby. As a family of three (one toddler, one baby still on formula), we can eat out, eat well, and spend under $55 with tip.

    We haven’t eaten at a chain in over six months, and even then we had a gift certificate."

    u/neurostorming

    "I don't understand how anyone affords to eat out on the regular anymore. I make more money than I ever have in my life right now and it is less affordable to me now than it was when I made minimum wage 20 years ago."

    u/queen_euphemia

    6. "Movie theater snacks."

    Person pouring liquid butter topping on popcorn at a concession stand
    u/perfectillusi0n / Via reddit.com

    u/dotsdavid

    "Gotta hit Dollar Tree pre-theater. Will still pay 1.25-$2 per snack but it's better than $8+ for a half a swivel of candy."

    u/hardcrunchyfeather

    7. "Wings. Used to be poor people food and many places had specials like $0.50 wings. Now it's like $2.00 per wing with no sides included. Place I work has fantastic wings and I get half off. I still don't think it's worth paying for."

    Restaurant menu listing four wings for $9
    u/mtbguy1981 / Via reddit.com

    u/sozins_comet_

    "It's beyond fuckin' offensive when you order wings for like $9.99 for six wings and these people have the AUDACITY to charge you $0.50 per piece of celery or carrot sticks."

    u/fizarf

    "'Can I get some ranch?'

    'That will be $3 and your kidney.'"

    u/itchy-pollution7644

    8. "Takeout coffee. It’s one of those things I do if I have a gift card or promo, but otherwise, I make it at home. I’ve become very impressed with my latte-making abilities! (And it honestly tastes the same.)"

    Person holding an iced coffee in a car with overlay text saying $7 cold brew
    u/pablodelicious / Via reddit.com

    u/givemepotatopierogi

    "I came here to say this. I miss going to the coffee house or grabbing drinks for my friends. It used to be one of my favorite activities. Luckily, I was a barista for years, and I can make whatever I want from home. I just miss trying new things and grabbing different orders for everyone."

    u/tlambinator

    9. "Really random and personal, but artichokes, lol. Prepandemic, I don't remember the costs, but I think they were around $1.50; last year, they were $2.50 each, and I was like, eh. This year, they're between $3 and $3.99 each. Can't do that for a single veggie that's not super substantial. My family LOVED them when I was young, and the love started with my grandma, who passed away two months ago. I wanted to get some to think of her but couldn't justify the cost."

    Three whole artichokes on a white plate atop a wooden surface
    u/mission-solution-494 / Via reddit.com

    u/sarox366

    "Omg artichokes. I LOVE THEM, but yeah, it's so expensive. It’s definitely a treat for me now. Something I maaaaybe have once a month (usually less)."

    u/dcdcdani

    10. "I bought an orange for $1.25 the other day. One orange."

    Hand holding an orange with a price sticker in a store with more oranges and fruits in the background
    u/squidmeister12 / Via reddit.com

    u/sirius1995

    "It’s one banana, Michael."

    u/bobjoylove

    11. "Salads. I used to pick up a salad at my local grocery store on my way home from work or for a quick lunch. It used to be $6.50, but now they are $13 for the exact same salad. Fuck that."

    Garden salad with eggs, croutons, vegetables, and ham on a wooden surface with dressing on the side
    u/slitheytove1031 / Via reddit.com

    u/llllllIlIIIlllIllllI

    "It’s sad that I feel my favorite salad is now a treat."

    u/maybe_little_pinch

    12. "Amy's frozen meals. Not enough food for my food dollar anymore."

    Frozen enchilada meal next to its packaging box on a kitchen counter
    u/partrevolutionary683 / Via reddit.com

    u/mrxexon

    "I used to stock my fridge with Amy’s during college. Now an Amy’s Cheddar Bowl is a 'treat' for when I’m feeling fancy."

    u/butterscotchliving59

    13. "Steaks and beef jerky."

    Two brands of beef jerky displayed on a store shelf with price tags visible both priced around $20 per bag
    u/oksession5483 / Via reddit.com

    u/no-exchange8035

    "My family hasn’t had steaks since the pandemic."

    u/neurostorming

    "The beef jerky at a CVS was in plastic anti-theft containers last I looked. Like, WHY, lol."

    u/alternative-doubt452

    14. "I used to be a religious Diet Coke drinker, could get buy one get one 12-pack for $5.99. Now the sales are buy two get one free, and a single 12-pack is now $10.99 at my grocery store. This rise in price has been over the last three years."

    A 12-pack of Coca-Cola Diet Coke displayed with price tag &quot;$9.99&quot;; product details included
    u/serenity-n0w / Via reddit.com

    u/pufferfish

    "This. I just switched to store-brand soda because Diet Coke is $16 for a 24-pack. I used to pick it up for $7.99."

    u/mercilessmio

    15. "Ben and Jerry's ice cream. It's about three times the price it used to be. And it's not like it was cheap before 😅."

    Freezer shelf stocked with various flavors of Ben &amp;amp; Jerry&#x27;s ice cream with security devices stuck on top of each pink
    u/reignjacket / Via reddit.com

    u/matties_thingss

    "I used to eat it a lot before. Now I don't even look at it. Even on sale, it's still so expensive."

    u/dragonfl7579

    16. "Ox tails. Before Rachel Ray and Oprah Winfrey 'discovered' them, they were $0.50/lb. Afterward, they shot up to $8/lb."

    Package of ox tails priced at $16.17
    u/austin5551 / Via reddit.com

    u/background-ad5609

    "Growing up, we'd make Korean Ox Tail soup fairly regularly because it was such a cheap cut of meat that tasted amazing (seriously, the BEST bone broth comes from them). Haven't had it in years for this reason."

    u/riverotterr

    17. And finally, "I love fresh berries, but they've become too expensive, so I now stick to frozen ones for smoothies."

    Stacks of organic strawberry packages for sale at $7.99 per 1lb on a store shelf
    u/canireddit / Via reddit.com

    u/novel-efficiency592

    "Passed on a $6 pint of blackberries this week. It might have even been 10 oz."

    u/brilliant_pick4413

    Is there a food or drink you used to buy regularly but you just can't stomach its current price? Tell us about it in the comments.