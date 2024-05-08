It's no secret that groceries are still more expensive than ever, so I'm always looking for places to cut in my grocery budget. Recently, u/randomlancingasked people on Reddit to share the foods they've stopped eating due to price, and it was so relatable. Here's what people had to say:
1."Anything delivery. Prices per item are hiked, and then there's the driving fee and the delivery fee plus the tax and the expected tip."
2."Doritos. The price hike plus the shrinkflation was repulsively drastic."
3."Name brand cereal. It's scandalous."
4."Fast food."
5."Eating out in general has become too expensive. Couple that with the decline in quality and service and it’s rapidly becoming a special occasion."
6."Movie theater snacks."
7."Wings. Used to be poor people food and many places had specials like $0.50 wings. Now it's like $2.00 per wing with no sides included. Place I work has fantastic wings and I get half off. I still don't think it's worth paying for."
8."Takeout coffee. It’s one of those things I do if I have a gift card or promo, but otherwise, I make it at home. I’ve become very impressed with my latte-making abilities! (And it honestly tastes the same.)"
9."Really random and personal, but artichokes, lol. Prepandemic, I don't remember the costs, but I think they were around $1.50; last year, they were $2.50 each, and I was like, eh. This year, they're between $3 and $3.99 each. Can't do that for a single veggie that's not super substantial. My family LOVED them when I was young, and the love started with my grandma, who passed away two months ago. I wanted to get some to think of her but couldn't justify the cost."
10."I bought an orange for $1.25 the other day. One orange."
11."Salads. I used to pick up a salad at my local grocery store on my way home from work or for a quick lunch. It used to be $6.50, but now they are $13 for the exact same salad. Fuck that."
12."Amy's frozen meals. Not enough food for my food dollar anymore."
13."Steaks and beef jerky."
14."I used to be a religious Diet Coke drinker, could get buy one get one 12-pack for $5.99. Now the sales are buy two get one free, and a single 12-pack is now $10.99 at my grocery store. This rise in price has been over the last three years."
15."Ben and Jerry's ice cream. It's about three times the price it used to be. And it's not like it was cheap before 😅."
16."Ox tails. Before Rachel Ray and Oprah Winfrey 'discovered' them, they were $0.50/lb. Afterward, they shot up to $8/lb."
17.And finally, "I love fresh berries, but they've become too expensive, so I now stick to frozen ones for smoothies."
Is there a food or drink you used to buy regularly but you just can't stomach its current price? Tell us about it in the comments.