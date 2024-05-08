9.

"Really random and personal, but artichokes, lol. Prepandemic, I don't remember the costs, but I think they were around $1.50; last year, they were $2.50 each, and I was like, eh. This year, they're between $3 and $3.99 each. Can't do that for a single veggie that's not super substantial. My family LOVED them when I was young, and the love started with my grandma, who passed away two months ago. I wanted to get some to think of her but couldn't justify the cost."