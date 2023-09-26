8.

"I've always wanted kids. I held off in my twenties because I was not financially stable enough. In my thirties, I looked into solo parenting via IVF; I couldn't afford it then either, as my work wasn't stable enough to properly care for a child. Now I'm in my forties, worried that I might never manage to have kids at all, because I'm still not making enough despite existing in a mid-career level pay grade. Nor am I the type to get randomly knocked up out of nowhere. I've looked into fostering or adopting children with a friend (who is my age and also wants kids), but we can't afford that option either. Housing costs are too high, even with our salaries combined. This makes me fairly depressed, as I genuinely want to meet my children. I want to help them explore and improve this world, I want to hear their ideas and dreams. I've only so much time left... I guess we shall see how it goes. "