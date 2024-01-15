5.

"I have had quite deep '11s' (two lines between my eyebrows) since I was a teenager. I started Botox for them in my 20s. At the time, it was enough just to do that one area once every eight months or so. Now, at 40, I spend about $700 every four months for my full forehead, including the 11s. I love it. It makes me feel so much better about myself. Last time, I was convinced to do my crow's-feet as well, which pushed the cost to over $1,000. I saw zero difference around the eyes. Next time, no crow's-feet."