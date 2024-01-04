Lately, I've been looking into a lot of skin care content for tips and tricks to level up my 2024 routine, and it seems like Botox, fillers, and other non-invasive "tweakments" are absolutely everywhere. No judgement on anyone who gets these, but it's gotten me super curious about the costs and the results.
So if you've had one of these procedures or injections, I'd love to hear from you if you feel like it was worth it.
Maybe you started getting Botox to lessen your migraines, but you've stuck with it because you're really happy with the cosmetic results, too. You spend $500 on your injections every six months, and you have no plans to stop.
Or perhaps you tried lip injections and you were really happy with them at first. However, after a while, some of the filler migrated into the skin around your mouth, and you felt like it made you look older. It cost around $1,000, and you had to wait months for it to break down to start looking more like your old self again.
Or maybe you've spent thousands on various laser treatments for your face with varying levels of success. You've found a favorite treatment that you now swear by, but you definitely had some red, puffy, and stressed-out skin days along the way.