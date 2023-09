In a TikTok posted on August 18, Ansa shared that she had just left a job where she was not treated fairly as a Black woman at a tech company. Reflecting on this experience, she said, "If you have empathy for people from underrepresented communities, if you are queer, if you are Black, if you are like me, if you are not, if you're from an underrepresented community, there needs to be a place where you can go to be able to say, 'Okay, there's a company that I want to work for. Are they good? Are they good for people like me?' Instead of having to sift through and guess from other review sites, what we need is a community."