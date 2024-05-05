People Are Calling Out The Annoying Home Feature They Didn't Notice Until After They Moved In

3.

"My mother purchased my great aunt's house when she died. This was in the late '90s and my great aunt was widowed a long time and a bit of a recluse. The only person she readily welcomed into her life was one of my uncles. She was fiercely independent and lived in a home I’d say was built around the the '30s. I can’t say for sure but my mother says my aunt had the home long before she was born and it wasn’t brand new then. When my mom moved in, it was like a museum of my aunt's life. Very interesting but no repairs had ever been done on the home. One thing that stuck out the most is lighting fixtures on the actual walls (with very old wall paper and drywall underneath) were attached to the gas lines."