11.

"We have multiple skylights in our house, and I HATE them. We have them in two of our three bedrooms. We need a fan to sleep at night and can't have a ceiling fan because of it. We have a shade over it because the first night sleeping in the house, we woke up with the sun (I taped a black trash bag over it until we could get the shade installed). The shade is always closed, so what's the point? We have two small ones in our master bath, which makes the room like a sauna in the summer. And we have two of them in our living room. The light is nice, but it gets incredibly hot in that room in the summer. When we are at the point of replacing our roof, those things are getting removed."