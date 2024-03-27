8.

"We remodeled our kitchen years ago and installed a fancy Delta Touch faucet. Great idea, we thought! The ability to turn the faucet on with your chin or with the back of your raw chicken-handling hand seemed like it would be a luxury. It's not. It works about 95% of the time, which sounds like a lot, but means every 10 times you use the sink (to turn either on or off), it doesn't work, and you have to touch it again. It's not quite as bad as the hands-free faucets in public bathrooms, but it's not that much better. But the worst part about it is that it looks like a normal faucet, so it confuses the hell out of guests who try to use it. Touch the handle and push it forward to turn on the water. The faucet turns on and immediately turns off. So they try again and again and wonder what the fuck is wrong with our faucet."