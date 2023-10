This user asked ChatGPT to write up a Taco Bell order that would be "balanced and tasty" and equal about 1,000 calories. In response, the AI generated an unhinged order that was basically just beverages and sauce packets. Technically correct, but oh so wrong.

To get a Taco Bell order that an actual human would enjoy, you'd probably need to tweak the prompt to say something like, "Craft me a Taco Bell order that is about 1,000 calories and includes several food items and a beverage."

And now I'm craving spicy potato tacos...