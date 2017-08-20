A British-Australian Boy Has Been Confirmed As A Victim Of The Barcelona Terror Attack

A photo of Julian Cadman posted on Facebook by relatives appealing for information about his whereabouts.

A British-Australian boy was among the 13 people killed in the Barcelona terror attack, his family have confirmed.



Julian Cadman's family in the UK had appealed for information after he apparently became separated from his mother when she was wounded in the attack in Las Ramblas last Thursday.

On Sunday, in a statement released through the UK Foreign Office, his family said the seven-year-old dual national had died.

"Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts," the statement said.

"We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time. We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected.

"We will not be making any further comments on this tragedy and ask everyone, especially the media, to give us the privacy we need to grieve away from the public eye."

Julian's mother is understood to be recovering in hospital in Barcelona.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were assisting Julian's family. "His family have our deepest sympathies at this very difficult time. Our staff are doing all they can to support them, working with our Australian colleagues and the Spanish authorities."