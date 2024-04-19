BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If Organizing Your Home Has Been On Your To-Do List For Months, These 30 Wayfair Products Will Help You

    If you only check off one thing from your list, let it be with one of these.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An accent chest with six *included* basket drawers so that every toy, tchotchke, and towel has a place and your home can be a clean and organized oasis. Well, at least it'll look that way.

    the chest in walnut
    Wayfair

    *And* it's solid wood!

    Promising review: "Sits perfectly at the end of my kitchen. The additional storage is perfect for all the attachments to my Kitchen Aid mixer and Cuisinart food processor. Plus just a bit of extra counter space, who can’t use that. Easy assembly too!" —Beth

    Price: $164.99+ (originally $174.99+; available in five colors)

    2. A streamlined accessory box as beautiful as the things you'll fill it with. No longer will your necklaces simply be a knotted ball on your dresser.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exacty what I needed! A good looking, modern piece that is the perfect size for my daughter's dorm room to organize her jewelry in one, contained place." —Jennifer

    Price: $23.44+ (available in two colors)

    3. A mixed material flip-top bench so you can store your less attractive supplies somewhere out of sight.

    the bench near an entryway
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Fits nicely in our room and it’s very attractive!" —Christina

    "The shoe storage bench is perfect in my room. It is even better than I expected. Very sturdy. Great place to sit and put on your shoes!" —Susan

    Price: $109.99+ (originally $134+; available in two colors)

    4. An over-the-toilet cabinet because a small bathroom is no excuse for making guests stare at your toilet paper and Band-Aids. Hide unattractive essentials, and say hello to a tidy washroom.

    the cabinet in white semi gloss installed over a toilet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this bathroom storage!!!! My bathroom was dull until I got this beautiful piece to make the bathroom just right." —Gladys

    Price: $86.99+ (originally $119.99; available in two colors)

    5. A classic dresser with six roomy drawers that will hold *all* of your clothes for many years to come. Sure, it's advertised as being for a child's room, but its array of colors and sophisticated style make it a perfect fit in any space.

    the six-drawer white dresser in baby&#x27;s bedroom
    Corrina/Wayfair

    This dresser meets all applicable federal safety and anti-tipping standards.

    Promising review: "I loved! Super easy to assemble, very cute and useful!" —Karen

    Price: $199.99+ (originally $279.99+; available in six colors)

    6. A large wicker storage basket that will organize odds and ends and make your living area feel more inviting. The durable seagrass braiding is made modern with the addition of round metal handles.

    Wayfair, Shannon/ Wayfair

    This product is handmade in Vietnam, so no two baskets are completely alike.

    Promising review: "The perfect wicker basket to hold blankets in our living room. You could also use it for towels. It is solid, it is rustic, and it is good quality. It holds its shape perfectly. I literally love it. I think I might buy another." —Christie

    Price: $69 (originally $106.50)

    7. A set of ClosetMaid drawers perfect for people who want a more streamlined space while still being able to see all their little knickknacks.

    the white drawers in a bedroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Added a unit in each of my daughter’s closets for extra storage. Easy to assemble. Solid, sturdy product. Highly recommend." —Bethany

    Price: $126.66+ (originally $139.36+; available in four configurations and two colors)

    8. A filing cabinet disguised as an actual piece of furniture because between WFH and utility bills, the papers are taking over. Finally do something with that death pile of documents and keep your apartment looking like a home.

    the cabinet in soft white storing files in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just the file cabinet I was looking for. Can be used in any room." —Kristina

    Price: $289.99+ (originally $304.99; available in two colors)

    9. A gorgeous Art Deco-inspired mirrored perfume tray because every fancy bathroom needs a touch of gold. It tidies up your vanity essentials and when guests stop by, it can be easily hidden away.

    the gold-tone tray holding essentials on a countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful. I loved it." —Anonymous

    Price: $34.99 (available in two colors)

    10. A low-profile shoe rack so your sneakers, booties, and sandals aren't strewn in a pile on your closet floor. And if you need more space, no worries — this one is expandable and stackable.

    the rack in black with shoes on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size and functional for underneath closet shelves. My shoe size is seven and I can fit eight pairs — my husband, size 12.5, can fit six pairs. It is strong enough and brings a clean look." —Edward John

    Price: $37+ (available in two colors)

    11. A pair of plastic boxes that can be used for organizing gadgets, snacks, papers — you name it, this stores it. Transparent plastic material means you'll be able to find what you're looking for without spending hours trying to guess where it is.

    Wayfair / Michael, Beatriz/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are the best storage bins invented and I love that they fold flat when not in use!" —Lynda

    Price: $75+ (available in two sizes and four colors)

    12. A wire shelf with a garment rod — sometimes the best organization solution is the simplest one. The white rack blends in almost anywhere and will absolutely *change* your storage game.

    household items on the shelf and clothes hanging on the rod mounted on a wall
    Wayfair

    Price: $39.98+ (originally $43.41; available in two sizes)

    13. A freestanding wine bottle and glass rack because who says your bottles of merlot can't be decor? Save space and organize your bevvies in the chicest way.

    the black rack in use in a dining area
    Wayfair

    The rack features space for 20 wine bottles, six glasses, and has a glass shelf on top.

    Promising review: "This is a great wine rack that stores 20 bottles and looks stylish while compact enough to fit in a small space. Super easy assembly too!" —Anonymous

    Price: $88.99 (originally $92.99)

    14. A tidy feeder station aka just another stylish accent table — until meal time, that is. Keep your pet's supplies organized in the most decor-friendly way with this low-profile chest.

    The image shows a black puppy next to a gray feeding station with two bowls and a drawer, in a home interior
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just what I needed. This is the perfect puppy supply storage solution. It is sturdy and looks terrific."Jeanne

    Price: $159 (available in two colors)

    15. An affordable cube organizer that — get this — comes with drawers. Perfect for those knits that don't do well hanging up or your 367,854 pairs of socks, this can be placed inside or next to your closet to create more storage space.

    the organizer in black in a home
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and the deep drawers are nice." —Andrea

    Price: $57.99+ (available in two colors)

    16. An over-the-door towel rack to keep your linens dry and out of the way. With three bars and two hooks, it has the capacity to really tidy up your washroom.

    The rack in flat nickel holding various towels
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Was easy to install and holds towels nicely in my tiny bathroom. Fits with my very simple decor." —Vanessa

    Price: $24.98+ (originally $27.99; available in two colors)

    17. A cabinet organizer so you can actually see everything you have under your sink for once. You'll finally be able to use that extra tube of toothpaste that has been buried down there behind all your bottles of dry shampoo.

    The organizer in use under a sink
    Valerie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the best under the sink storage rack I have ever seen anywhere. No more wasted space because you have to work around the plumbing. It is adjustable, so does not matter where your plumbing pipes are located under the sink." —Robyn

    Price: $19.99

    18. A hair supply holder that hangs neatly over your bathroom cabinet to organize your tools so you can actually use them instead of spending hours trying to find that one hairbrush.

    The holder with bathroom tools in it
    Cynthia/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this to hold my hair tools. No more digging to find them." —Nancy

    Price: $17.50 (originally $27.99)

    19. A cute lil' storage cart perfect for any organized, stylish kitchen. Its granite top and locking wheels also make it a great serving table. Oh, the versatility!

    The cart in green holding kitchen supplies
    Wayfair

    The wheels on this cart are removable.

    Promising review: "We love it. It’s well made, elegant, and perfect for storing fruit." —Alena

    Price: $123.99+ (originally $164.99+; available in five colors)

    20. A twin bed with three storage drawers so the stuff that is currently in a pile can go somewhere that isn't the floor. All that will be left for guests to see is this sleek frame and your finest linens.

    The bed in use, pictured with a bookcase headboard
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very sturdy and looks amazing in my son's room!" —John

    Price: $245.99 (originally $319.99)

    21. A freestanding magazine rack to wrangle all of the newspapers and books cluttering your living room. It's also ideal for making your home look like a modern museum!

    The gold, metal, handbag style rack holding magazines
    Wayfair

    Promising Review: "Very nice-looking. Looks more expensive." —Stephen

    Price: $39.99 (originally $59.99)

    22. A kitchen shelf that exudes modern industrial vibes. Its sturdy metal frame and wheels mean that you'll be able to utilize this stylish piece for organization anywhere in your home.

    The shelf in oak in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    The wheels on this piece are removable.

    Promising review: "It is definitely a beautiful, convenient piece for my kitchen." —Anonymous

    Price: $86.99+ (originally $96.99+, available in five colors)

    23. A storage container with endless possibilities, from hiding off-season clothes to organizing toys. Their fabric exterior looks nicer than the old shoeboxes you're using now.

    Wayfair, Laura / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great box for small items. I’m using on a closet shelf for organization." —Dories Farmer

    Price: $19.59+ (available in four colors and packs of one or six)

    24. A set of storage cubbies whose minimalist, lightweight design won't take up any unnecessary space. Its 12 cubes will keep your collectibles organized and your space immaculate.

    the cubbies with items in them
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We just love our storage units — they're simple yet efficient, and hold all of our books amazing." —Walter

    Price: $49.99 

    25. A scarf hanger because how else are you supposed to store these things?! It can also be used to store ties, belts, jewelry — basically everything that is strewn over the top of your door now.

    The hanger holding scarves and jewelry
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice, and lightweight, and easy to use; takes up very little space but does the job!! Much less cumbersome than what I was previously using." —Patrice

    Price: $10.26

    26. A pair of fabric boxes for neatly storing skincare or cosmetics. or spices or pens or accessories or... well, you get the gist.

    the two boxes in iris heather with cosmetics and toiletries on a bathroom counter
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "These little organizers were just the ticket for my sock drawer! It has never looked so nice!" —Shirley

    "Good quality and looks neat. Recommended." —Sean

    Price: $28.99+ for two (available in seven colors)

    27. A versatile utility cabinet with adjustable shelves to fit *whatever* you want to store behind its doors. With its sleek design and neutral color choices, it's basically camouflaged.

    The cabinet in white being used in the garage
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! Small footprint in room, LARGE storage area for the clutter we had. Holds three large coolers with storable food items, my seed and planting tools, and a bunch of Brita water filter items!" —Garry

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $363+; available in four colors)

    28. A bag divider so every family member has a designated spot for their backpack or purse. This one adjusts to fit your items and can be broken in half to fit in weirdly narrow spaces.

    the divider in white holding handbags in a closet
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Perfect solution for my purse storage needs. I like that it is adjustable to fit different size bags." —Stacey

    "Love it!! Adjusts and fits perfectly!!" —lisa

    Price: $45.99 (available in two colors)

    29. A unique toilet paper holder for a fun way to organize your extra rolls. Because shoving them under your cupboard is just not the vibe anymore. Plus, how cute is this little giraffe?!

    The holder with a roll on it
    Wayfair

    This bb is solid cast iron, so it is durable as heck.

    Promising review: "This guy is so cute! I needed a place to store extra toilet paper rolls close to the toilet and my little giraffe was the perfect solution. The finish complements another piece that I have in my bathroom." —Katherine

    Price: $34.98

    30. An adorable treat jar to hold your dog's favorite cookies and differentiate pet food from people snacks. It vibes with pretty much any decor situation (or lack thereof).

    Ceramic dog treat jar labeled &quot;WOOF&quot; with a bone-shaped handle, next to a decorative pineapple. Ideal for stylish pet owners
    Leslie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Keeps treats fresh because of the air tight seal. Love the bone handle and it fits in with my decor. Great quality!" —Shirla

    Price: $23.99 (originally $36.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.