A little while back, I asked the asexual and aromantic readers in the BuzzFeed Community to share what they wished people would stop saying to them . I want to thank all of the folks who submitted such generous, open, and informative responses. Their willingness to share their experiences and perspectives benefits all of us, whether we're in the LGBTQIA+ community or not.

Here's a quick glossary of terms for those who are new to this conversation.



Asexual: A person who does not experience sexual attraction ("ace" for short).

Aromantic: A person who does not experience romantic attraction ("aro" for short).

Note: A person who is asexual is not necessarily also aromantic, and vice versa.

Demisexual: A person who only experiences sexual attraction after forming a strong emotional bond with someone.

If you're interested in learning more, The Trevor Project or The Asexual Visibility & Education Network are both great resources.