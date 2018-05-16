Mark Zuckerberg Has Agreed To Face The European Parliament

Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to face questions from the European parliament – the Facebook founder's second appearance before legislators since the global data scandal engulfed the tech giant.
In a move that is sure to upset UK parliamentarians, Zuckerberg has taken up an invitation to appear in Brussels before a select group of lawmakers and senior EU officials, according to the president of the European parliament Antonio Tajani.
"The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week, to meet the leaders of the political groups and the Chair and the Rapporteur of the Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs," Tajani said.
"I welcome Mark Zuckerberg's decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans," the president added.
Zuckerberg has repeatedly turned down appearing before the UK Commons Digital Culture, Media and Sport committee, who've threatened the tech billionaire with a summons to face questions.
An EU source told BuzzFeed News, "Mark Zuckerberg had shown a willingness [to engage with us] which was not the case of the British parliament".
Yesterday, Politico reported Tajani had floated the closed-door proposal which would see a private meeting for one hour and 20 minutes.
The move reportedly angered some MEPs, who were pushing for Zuckerberg to face questions in public. On Wednesday, EU officials gave the meeting a green light.
His appearance is expected to come as Europe's sweeping new data laws known as GDPR come into force.
Yesterday, the House of Commons media committee chair's Damian Collins said if Zuckerberg wouldn't appear in person, they could organise to a video link.
“If Mark Zuckerberg truly recognises the ‘seriousness’ of these issues as they say they do, we would expect that he would want to appear in front of the Committee and answer questions that are of concern not only to Parliament, but Facebook’s tens of millions of users in this country," Collins said.
"Although Facebook says Mr Zuckerberg has no plans to travel to the UK, we would also be open to taking his evidence by video link, if that would be the only way to do this during the period of our inquiry."
But the reply from Facebook UK's head of policy Rebecca Stinson suggests the company has been left frustrated with the UK parliament.
"In the UK we provided written submissions to this inquiry we have provided senior officials to give evidence to the Committee's session in Washington, one of the most senior people in the company has given 5 hours of testimony in the UK Parliament and today we have answered the 39 further questions provided by the Committee.
"We were disappointed after providing a very significant amount of information to the Committee at the last hearing the Committee declared our response insufficient."
