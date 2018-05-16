Mark Zuckerberg Has Agreed To Face The European Parliament

Share On more Share On more

Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to face questions from the European parliament – the Facebook founder's second appearance before legislators since the global data scandal engulfed the tech giant.

In a move that is sure to upset UK parliamentarians, Zuckerberg has taken up an invitation to appear in Brussels before a select group of lawmakers and senior EU officials, according to the president of the European parliament Antonio Tajani.



"The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week, to meet the leaders of the political groups and the Chair and the Rapporteur of the Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs," Tajani said.

"I welcome Mark Zuckerberg's decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans," the president added.

Zuckerberg has repeatedly turned down appearing before the UK Commons Digital Culture, Media and Sport committee, who've threatened the tech billionaire with a summons to face questions.



An EU source told BuzzFeed News, "Mark Zuckerberg had shown a willingness [to engage with us] which was not the case of the British parliament".



Yesterday, Politico reported Tajani had floated the closed-door proposal which would see a private meeting for one hour and 20 minutes.

The move reportedly angered some MEPs, who were pushing for Zuckerberg to face questions in public. On Wednesday, EU officials gave the meeting a green light.