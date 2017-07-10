Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Someone Killed Off The "Respect For My President" Meme Just Perfectly

A week is a long time for a meme.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

The start of this meme life-cycle is here: A woman named Makenna Greenwald stopped by and cleaned US president Donald Trump's Hollywood star.

Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight
Makenna @makenna_mg

Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight

Reply Retweet Favorite

A few days later, people started making comparisons between Makenna and others who were defacing the Trump star.

Can you spot the difference in attitude and composure? Who seems mature? Who seems that could handle political conv… https://t.co/hJ9oObWc0Y
Brian is with an i @youronlydad

Can you spot the difference in attitude and composure? Who seems mature? Who seems that could handle political conv… https://t.co/hJ9oObWc0Y

Reply Retweet Favorite

It prompted, well, some tributes, with people showing "nothing but respect" for their respective presidents.

Stopped to clean his star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright
md. @davis_morgan14

Stopped to clean his star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nothing but respect.

stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president
lindsey @lindxeyy

stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, in the Victorian town of Ballarat an impressive bust of former prime minister Tony Abbott was recently unveiled.

Facebook: TonyAbbottMP

Of course, because people don't like nice things, Abbott's bust has been routinely decorated and defaced.

It took the people of #Ballarat just 4 days to properly crown the new bust of Tony Abbott. Bless. #auspol… https://t.co/2bElSDlHyJ
Jarrod Watt @Jay_Watt

It took the people of #Ballarat just 4 days to properly crown the new bust of Tony Abbott. Bless. #auspol… https://t.co/2bElSDlHyJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

This has all been going on while Abbott has been fostering discontent within the Liberal party, by speaking out against prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

@Jay_Watt Love this. And this - We could start a gallery. #auspol #worstpmever #onionking
Carolyn Morwood @carolynmorwood

@Jay_Watt Love this. And this - We could start a gallery. #auspol #worstpmever #onionking

Reply Retweet Favorite

The supporters of Abbott have been arguing that he was stabbed in the back by Turnbull and he's the rightful standard bearer for the Liberal party and the government.

@Honeputu @vingreensill No it won't. You might enjoy the latest pics of Abbott's bust.
❄Jenny Jarman❄ @Triplejay58

@Honeputu @vingreensill No it won't. You might enjoy the latest pics of Abbott's bust.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And on Monday, Mahalia Carter took a photo of her friend Lucy with the Abbott bust, "cleaning" it and adding a caption, "Nothing but respect for MY prime minister".

Nothing but respect for MY prime minister @MarkDiStef #putyouronionsout
Mahalia Carter @mahaliafmcarter

Nothing but respect for MY prime minister @MarkDiStef #putyouronionsout

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now the fact Mahalia tagged me in it, suggests she might have seen my off-hand joke to my colleague last week.

@braddybb If someone cleaned Abbott’s new bust and uploaded a pic with “nothing but respect for MY prime minister” we’re writing it up
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

@braddybb If someone cleaned Abbott’s new bust and uploaded a pic with “nothing but respect for MY prime minister” we’re writing it up

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nothing but respect for this meme. RIP.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews