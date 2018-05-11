The Daily Mail Is Getting Its Reporters To Go Pick Up Trash In The Community

The Daily Mail has instructed its reporters and editors to pick up rubbish in the community as part of the newspaper's "War on Plastic" campaign.

Management sent an email outlining the litter collection plan, telling staff to join a pickup in the local London area. Several reporters were unaware of the Mail's lunchtime exercise until it popped up automatically in their phones' work calendar.

"I’d like to ask for your support getting your teams together to join us on our own Northcliffe House pick up," read the email. "We’ll be meeting in the Atrium on the 1st Floor at 12pm, and heading towards Kensington Gardens, returning for 1pm.

"Please ask your teams to accept their calendar invitations to let us know they’ll be joining us, and I look forward to seeing you on Friday."

