Donald Trump Tweeted About The "Broke" NHS After Nigel Farage Appeared On Fox & Friends

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U… https://t.co/9JK8HHq2bb

On Monday morning, the US president tweeted about a recent London march calling for more government funding of the National Heath Service.

It should come as no surprise that the tweet came after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared on the president's favourite TV show Fox & Friends.

Fox News host Steve Doocy had compared the crowds celebrating Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory to the number of people who took to the streets of London "to demand the government come up with more money for Britain's overburdened national health service - the same system Democrats have continued to push for here in the United States."

They then called on Nigel Farage to explain why people were taking to the streets.

"Well the big problem we've got is a population crisis caused by government policy on immigration," Farage said.

"We have a population of 65 million but it's increasing by half a million people a year. We just haven't got enough hospitals, we haven't got enough doctors, we haven't got enough facilities."