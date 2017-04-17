Much Like Jesus Christ Himself, Tony Abbott Has Risen

Share On more Share On more

In a Monday column for News Corp, Abbott claimed voters he met on the "Pollie Pedal" charity bike ride were fed up with politicians.

Hours later he appeared on 2GB radio, suggesting the government was too focused on itself and not on the country.



"I have had a pretty good sample of middle Australia talk to me, and the truth is, is that people aren’t happy," Abbott said.

"They’re disillusioned with the political class, they’re sick of governments that don’t deliver, they’re sick of oppositions that play politics, they’re sick of minor parties that are all grievance and no solution and they want all of us to lift our game.

"I think we need to do is focus less on ourselves and more on the country."

Abbott, who pledged "no wrecking, no undermining, and no sniping" of Malcolm Turnbull more than 20 months ago, proceeded to lay out policy proposals that directly contradict the government's agenda.

The former prime minister's "five point plan for better government" includes freezing the renewable energy target to control power prices, taking action on "political correctness", and cutting immigration in an apparent effort to make housing more affordable.

Abbott also warned of what would happen if Bill Shorten won at the next election: “It would be Daniel Andrews in Victoria on steroids."