Rupert Murdoch's Sunday Times has told reporters not to delete any of their records relating to former UK prime minister Gordon Brown and Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, suggesting the newspaper is preparing to face legal action relating to new "blagging" allegations.

In an internal email obtained by BuzzFeed News, Sunday Times management sent the instruction to journalists in the wake of damaging new allegations by private investigator John Ford, which emerged last week.

Ford claimed he impersonated political figures in order to access private phone numbers and bank details at the direction of the Sunday Times. News UK, the publisher of the Sunday Times, has "strongly" rejected claims that the newspaper commissioned anyone to act illegally.

But the internal email suggests for the first time that the broadsheet Sunday newspaper could be drawn into the hacking scandal which has dogged Murdoch's media empire for years.

"You will have seen reporting over the past few days regarding John Ford, a private detective who has previously worked for The Sunday Times," read the email. "Please ensure that you preserve all records or material that you may hold, whether in paper or electronic form, connected to John Ford.

"It is essential that such material should not be altered, deleted or destroyed."

"In addition, any material you hold in relation to Gordon Brown or Alastair Campbell should also be preserved."

News UK declined to comment for this story.



BuzzFeed News spoke to John Ford over the phone on Monday. After being read out the Sunday Times directive to staff, Ford said the company should have "thousands of emails" on servers relating to his work from 1995 to 2010.