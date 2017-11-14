The Independent Quietly Restored Harvey Weinstein's Defence Of Roman Polanski After It Vanished For Weeks

Roman Polanski is a man who cares deeply about his art and its place in this world. What happened to him on his incredible path is filled with tragedy, and most men would have collapsed. Instead, he became a great artist and continues to make great films. I was with him the day he won the Legion of Honour in France, which was a spectacular day. I remember the incredible love and affection that people have for him.

The Independent published Weinstein's op-ed in 2009, which said Polanski had "served his time and must be freed" after the director had previously admitted to raping a 13-year-old child in 1977.

But, as Private Eye reported two weeks ago, the piece suddenly disappeared from the internet without any explanation.

Hi, @Independent. In 2009, Harvey Weinstein published the Op-Ed "Roman Polanski Has Served His Time and Must Be Fre… https://t.co/zllFVkYjJy

Then over the last few days, several US-based Twitter users started noticing, then tweeting out the screenshot of the empty page behind the old URL.

It started circulating around social media again, with people calling out the Independent for removing it.

Well, BuzzFeed News contacted The Independent's editor and managing editor on Monday, while the piece was still down, asking for the rationale for its removal.

Four hours later, there was a reply from the website's editor Christian Broughton, which basically said, 'what are you talking about, it's online'.

He was right. Weinstein's Polanski-defence had re-appeared, with the headline changed and a new disclaimer at the top.

"This article was published some years before allegations of sexual abuse were made against its author," it now read. "As with many comment pieces this is not and was not a reflection of The Independent's editorial view."



Later, Broughton did admit the piece had been taken down "temporarily" when the allegations against Weinstein emerged and put back up to make the context more "clear".