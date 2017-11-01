A Trade Union Condemned A Photographer Being Strip-Searched In Downing Street But It Didn't Happen

Share On more Share On more

On Tuesday the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) sent out a strongly worded statement condemning the apparent strip-search of a photographer outside the prime minister's office.

"The National Union of Journalists has condemned the strip searching of media workers at Downing Street," the statement read.

The NUJ claimed there was an incident during a photo call at Downing Street where the chief photographer of the European Pressphoto Agency was strip-searched.

"This is an accredited and experienced journalist and this degrading search was entirely unnecessary, as Downing Street later admitted," said the NUJ's Michelle Stannistreet.

"We call upon Downing Street to confirm that it was a mistake and to stop this practice and respect the dignity of the press who report their work and hold them to account.

"We will be happy to work with Downing Street in revising their guidelines on how to treat journalists and photographers."

The only problem was that it didn't happen.