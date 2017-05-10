Let’s Talk About This Case Study Which Suggests People On $60K Could Save $10K A Year For A Housing Deposit

It’s about Louise and Craig, who look quite taken by one another.
In the example in the government’s Budget papers, Louise and Craig both earn $60,000 a year and are able to “salary sacrifice” $10,000 every year from their pre-tax income into their superannuation accounts.
Together, the couple have $51,520 after three years for a housing deposit.
It raises the question: Is it realistic for an Australian on a $60,000 salary to save $10,000 each year?
(First thing to keep in mind, Louise and Craig will have to pay income tax on their now $50,000 pre-tax income, which shakes out to be $7,800 each.)
Regardless, Treasurer Scott Morrison’s big idea at the centre of the policy is that the money is better being saved in superannuation, than getting taxed more sitting in a bank account somewhere.
But economics professor at the University of New South Wales Richard Holden told BuzzFeed News the scheme could actually drive up house prices.
“This is just like all the other silly first home owner type schemes,” Holden said. “If this one works, then it will just drive prices up.”
Holden said if the government was serious about battling the housing affordability crisis, especially in cities like Sydney where the median house price has gone over $1 million, it would take more severe measures to curb investors’ tax breaks like negative gearing.
Reflecting on Louise and Craig’s situation, Holden said the government’s case study is ambitious for someone renting in a major capital city.
“Part of the issue is, it’s not super cheap to rent either and that sounds like a lot of pre-tax income to be saving.”
If you want to see how much money you could save using the scheme, the government has launched an online calculator here.
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.