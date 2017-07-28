Labor Is Ready To Go For A Compulsory National Vote On The Republic

Share On more Share On more

Australia will hold a national, compulsory vote on the republic if the Labor Party wins power at the next federal election, according to opposition leader Bill Shorten.

Shorten's promise to fast-track the republic debate after the next federal election will come in the form of a speech to be delivered at the Australian Republican Movement's gala dinner in Melbourne on Saturday night.

According to Shorten's prepared remarks, a Labor government would hold a simple "Yes/No" vote on whether people wanted an Australian as head of state. If a majority voted yes then a referendum would be held on what sort of republican model Australia would embrace: