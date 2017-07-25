Resources Minister Resigns From Cabinet After Doubts Over Possible Italian Citizenship

The federal resources minister Matt Canavan has resigned from Cabinet after doubts were raised over him potentially holding dual Italian citizenship status.

At a shock press conference on Tuesday night, standing alongside attorney general George Brandis, the Queensland Liberal National senator said he'd be standing down from Cabinet until the matter was sorted out.

"On the basis of the advice the government has obtained, and that George outlined, it is not my intention to resign from the Senate," Canavan said. "However, given the uncertainty around this matter, I will stand aside until the matter is finally resolved, and resign as a minister for resources and Northern Australia."

Early reports suggested the mix-up relates to whether Canavan became an Italian dual citizen due to the citizenship status of his mother.

Canavan is the most high profile name to be caught in the parliament's citizenship mess after two Australian Greens senators were forced to resign in the last two weeks after discovering they unknowingly held overseas citizenship.