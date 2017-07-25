Sections

Resources Minister Resigns From Cabinet After Doubts Over Possible Italian Citizenship

The shocking citizenship drama in Australian politics has claimed its next victim.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

The federal resources minister Matt Canavan has resigned from Cabinet after doubts were raised over him potentially holding dual Italian citizenship status.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

At a shock press conference on Tuesday night, standing alongside attorney general George Brandis, the Queensland Liberal National senator said he'd be standing down from Cabinet until the matter was sorted out.

"On the basis of the advice the government has obtained, and that George outlined, it is not my intention to resign from the Senate," Canavan said. "However, given the uncertainty around this matter, I will stand aside until the matter is finally resolved, and resign as a minister for resources and Northern Australia."

Early reports suggested the mix-up relates to whether Canavan became an Italian dual citizen due to the citizenship status of his mother.

Canavan is the most high profile name to be caught in the parliament's citizenship mess after two Australian Greens senators were forced to resign in the last two weeks after discovering they unknowingly held overseas citizenship.

In the wake of the news, one of the senators who resigned, Larissa Waters, tweeted personal support for Canavan.

Senator @mattjcan &amp; I disagree on almost everything, especially #Adani, but my heart goes out to him, family &amp; staff with dual citizen news
Larissa Waters @larissawaters

Senator @mattjcan &amp; I disagree on almost everything, especially #Adani, but my heart goes out to him, family &amp; staff with dual citizen news

Reply Retweet Favorite

More to come.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

