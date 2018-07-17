Steve Bannon's UK Right-Hand Man Was Thrown Out Of A Radio Studio And Now Staff Are Furious At Nigel Farage

LBC staff are calling for action from management after a second ugly confrontation at the station's London radio studios between producers and Nigel Farage's inner circle in less than 48 hours.

BuzzFeed News understands Raheem Kassam – Farage's former chief of staff and ex-editor of Breitbart London – needed to be escorted from LBC's studios last night after clashing with the Nigel Farage Show's longtime producer, Christian Mitchell.

Kassam says he was signed into the building by Farage's spokesperson around the time of his 6 p.m. show, but LBC sources told BuzzFeed News he did not have permission or authorisation to be there from anyone at the station.

"He was just marching around, still huffing and angry about how the Steve Bannon interview had gone," one source said, adding that staff members felt "shaken" by his behaviour.

Kassam's frustrations appeared to be directed at LBC staff over the station's political editor questioning former Trump strategist Bannon on air about his support for jailed activist Tommy Robinson.

After being escorted from the premises, Kassam posted a picture of Mitchell's face to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, along with the LBC producer's work email address, inviting his followers to get in touch with him to "tell him what you think".

