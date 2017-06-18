Outspoken Senator Will Keep Dragging Her Party On Adani And Asylum Seekers

Senator Lisa Singh has promised to keep speaking out against her party's positions on major issues, maintaining that boat turn backs are a bad idea and the Adani coal mine shouldn't be built.

In a wideranging interview with BuzzFeed's political podcast Is It On?, Singh spoke about the need to be more "authentic" with young voters and engage with more left wing issues, following the strong electoral performances from Jeremy Corbyn in Britain and Bernie Sanders in the US.

Last year, despite being relegated on Labor's Tasmanian Senate ticket to the "unwinnable" sixth spot by factional bosses, Singh was able to win election to the Senate on the strength of a local campaign.



Speaking on the podcast about federal Labor's cautious support, and Queensland Labor's more emphatic advocacy, for the Adani coal mine, Singh said the project didn't add up: