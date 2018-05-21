 back to top
The Official Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wedding Photographs Have Just Dropped

The three photos from photographer Alexi Lubomirski were taken after the carriage procession on Saturday.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're a fan of the royals, you've probably been in heaven over the last few days, with dozens and dozens of amazing pictures from Harry and Meghan's wedding on Saturday.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Well on Monday afternoon, the official photographs of the family and children dropped, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

PA / Alexi Lubomirski

Along with the obligatory family shot, there's also this adorable photo of Harry, Meghan, and all the little pageboys and flower girls from the wedding.

PA / Alexi Lubomirski

Kensington Palace also released a black-and-white photo of the newlyweds, looking absolutely loved up.

PA / Alexi Lubomirski

People really loved the fact the official portrait reflected how the royal family was changing.

The royals reflect rather than drive social change. But this photo would have been a stretch to imagine at the beginning of Elizabeth II’s reign: a mixed-race royal wedding, a divorced American bride, and everyone looking pretty chuffed about it. https://t.co/ndOQioQqJn
Alex von Tunzelmann @alexvtunzelmann

The royals reflect rather than drive social change. But this photo would have been a stretch to imagine at the beginning of Elizabeth II’s reign: a mixed-race royal wedding, a divorced American bride, and everyone looking pretty chuffed about it. https://t.co/ndOQioQqJn

Let's be honest: Those kids were the absolute stars of the show.

I want to adopt every single one of them.
Grant Tucker @GrantTucker

I want to adopt every single one of them.

Prince George was shining like a future king.

Not gonna lie, am suddenly really feeling our future king here
Hadley Freeman @HadleyFreeman

Not gonna lie, am suddenly really feeling our future king here

Official photos are out. George is clearly a cheeky little kid! 🤣#royalwedding
Hugh Whitfeld @hughwhitfeld

Official photos are out. George is clearly a cheeky little kid! 🤣#royalwedding

And even if you didn't love the wedding, you could relate to someone in the photos.

tfw you see a ghost...
Tom Boadle @TomBoadle

tfw you see a ghost...

Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

