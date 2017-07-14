Sections

Tony Abbott Just Buried One Of The Most Ridiculous Online Conspiracy Theories In Politics

SHOW US TH- oh, oh, there it is.

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

OK. Let's ALL take a deep breath. This story begins at approximately 2:13pm AEST on Friday afternoon when Greens senator Scott Ludlam tweeted that he'd be resigning from parliament because he unknowingly held dual citizenship.

hey everyone. i'm sorry about this, but it's a thing. i'll really miss it, but there are other ways to make trouble… https://t.co/8tSsOZ4Xd5
Scott Ludlam @SenatorLudlam

hey everyone. i'm sorry about this, but it's a thing. i'll really miss it, but there are other ways to make trouble… https://t.co/8tSsOZ4Xd5

It's absolutley bananas. Tl;dr you can't be a dual citizen and be an Australian MP, unless you renounce it. Weird rule, but thems the breaks.

Not only was a senator sitting in the parliament ineligbly for a decade, but the bloke who looks to be ready to take Ludlam's vacant senate spot is 22-year-old disability advocate Jordan Steele-John. Here he is flipping the bird:

Here's Jordon Steele-John, next in line for Ludlam's Senate vacancy. Says he's happy to let Greens' members decide.… https://t.co/vgEWgfnZZG
Tom Minear @tminear

Here's Jordon Steele-John, next in line for Ludlam's Senate vacancy. Says he's happy to let Greens' members decide.… https://t.co/vgEWgfnZZG

Less than 20 minutes after this all blew up, independent senator Derryn Hinch tweeted about the long-held conspiracy theory about the citizenship status of former prime minister Tony Abbott.

The Ludlam dual citizenship resignation should re-ignite the Tony Abbott dual citizenship debate. When did he renounce Britain?
Derryn Hinch @HumanHeadline

The Ludlam dual citizenship resignation should re-ignite the Tony Abbott dual citizenship debate. When did he renounce Britain?

Abbott's British birth has been the focus of some of the most unhinged online detective work in some corners of the Australian internet for many years.

Sam Mooy / AAPIMAGE

Well Ladies and Gentleman, at 4:40pm AEST, the former prime minister replied to a tweet which appears to show an official document verifying the fact Abbott renounced his British citizenship.

@HumanHeadline this matter was dealt with decades ago. Here's the proof:
Tony Abbott @TonyAbbottMHR

@HumanHeadline this matter was dealt with decades ago. Here's the proof:

It immediately sent shockwaves through Australian political nerds.

Woah https://t.co/flBixZstrn
Josh Taylor @joshgnosis

Woah https://t.co/flBixZstrn

Some people online had spent YEARS working on this story.

WHY DID THIS TAKE YOU SO LONG https://t.co/BZmvVdOptF
Osman Faruqi @oz_f

WHY DID THIS TAKE YOU SO LONG https://t.co/BZmvVdOptF

There are lot of people on Reddit and other weird places on the internet that'll have a lot more time on their hands.

What are the most cooked people on Australian twitter going to argue about now
Chris O'Regan @chrisjoregan

What are the most cooked people on Australian twitter going to argue about now

ALTHOUGH.

Send this down to the lab for Detective Timestamp and the team https://t.co/xUchuZ9ENx
Tobby @tobiasziegler

Send this down to the lab for Detective Timestamp and the team https://t.co/xUchuZ9ENx

It's just been a crazy day. Now you can add that the former prime minister buried one of the most ridiculous conspiracy theories in Australian politics.

FYI rumour mongers: I renounced my UK citizenship in 1993 and here's the proof:
Tony Abbott @TonyAbbottMHR

FYI rumour mongers: I renounced my UK citizenship in 1993 and here's the proof:

Or did he? Is the document real? Lol.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

