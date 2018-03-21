So I bet you're wondering how a police boat came to be following this little boat down the Thames. You are? OK, it's about Brexit, Nigel Farage, and some dead fish...promise.

Yesterday it was reported that Brexit-loving Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg would lead a protest by fishermen at Westminster, which would apparently involve dumping fish in the Thames.

Rees-Mogg and fishing communities (who voted for Brexit in big numbers) were furious at the May government's perceived capitulation to the European Union, with anger that the UK would not ~take back control~ of fishing stocks until after 2020 .

"Dumping dead fish in the Thames" was also a somewhat daring idea given it was being suggested less than 24 hours after Rees-Mogg's claim the UK risked becoming a "joke nation" during the Brexit transition.

As the sun rose over London on Wednesday, Westminster journalists joined the group "Fishers for Leave" and set off to pick up Rees-Mogg, with everyone excited for the expected fish dumping.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was supposed to board the Brexit fishing boat at Embankment pier. But he's just been told he's not allowed on because no one asked TFL's permission

That man you can see in the distance is Jacob Rees-Mogg. He’s high tailed it into Portcullis House. Pretty sure he’s not getting on the boat. https://t.co/ScTTGGWjpD

So humbled by regulators, the man in the double-breasted suit needed to walk to Westminster. Not the heroic fish fling that everyone was expecting.

Now, I'll give you one guess as to who showed up to board the boat – remember this is a stunt about Brexit, on the Thames, and at this point it was being aired live on Sky News and streamed on Facebook...