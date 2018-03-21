So I bet you're wondering how a police boat came to be following this little boat down the Thames. You are? OK, it's about Brexit, Nigel Farage, and some dead fish...promise.
Yesterday it was reported that Brexit-loving Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg would lead a protest by fishermen at Westminster, which would apparently involve dumping fish in the Thames.
Rees-Mogg and fishing communities (who voted for Brexit in big numbers) were furious at the May government's perceived capitulation to the European Union, with anger that the UK would not ~take back control~ of fishing stocks until after 2020.
"Dumping dead fish in the Thames" was also a somewhat daring idea given it was being suggested less than 24 hours after Rees-Mogg's claim the UK risked becoming a "joke nation" during the Brexit transition.
As the sun rose over London on Wednesday, Westminster journalists joined the group "Fishers for Leave" and set off to pick up Rees-Mogg, with everyone excited for the expected fish dumping.
One problem immediately arose: Rees-Mogg and the fisherman didn't have permission from local authorities to dock!
So humbled by regulators, the man in the double-breasted suit needed to walk to Westminster. Not the heroic fish fling that everyone was expecting.
If you're thinking at this point, "Well, isn't this a perfect metaphor for Brexit?", don't worry – you're not alone. You can follow all the tweets here.
Now, I'll give you one guess as to who showed up to board the boat – remember this is a stunt about Brexit, on the Thames, and at this point it was being aired live on Sky News and streamed on Facebook...
OF COURSE IT WAS. IT WAS NIGEL FARAGE.
With the cameras trained on the little boat in the shadow of Westminster, Farage flung the dead fish into the muddy waters of the Thames.
(Should we talk about how Farage is holding that fish? Idk idk.)
Protest over, and fish dumped, the boat began to make its exit. However, that's when the river police showed up, following the dumping vessel down the Thames. Welcome to Brexit Britain.
Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
