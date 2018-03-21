 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Nigel Farage Threw Some Dead Fish In The Thames And Then The Police Showed Up. Good Morning And Welcome To Brexit Britain.

Yes, it's a metaphor. Yes, it really happened.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So I bet you're wondering how a police boat came to be following this little boat down the Thames. You are? OK, it's about Brexit, Nigel Farage, and some dead fish...promise.

Exit right, UK rule-breaking fishermen, pursued by police
Chris Giles @ChrisGiles_

Exit right, UK rule-breaking fishermen, pursued by police

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yesterday it was reported that Brexit-loving Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg would lead a protest by fishermen at Westminster, which would apparently involve dumping fish in the Thames.

twitter.com

Rees-Mogg and fishing communities (who voted for Brexit in big numbers) were furious at the May government's perceived capitulation to the European Union, with anger that the UK would not ~take back control~ of fishing stocks until after 2020.

"Dumping dead fish in the Thames" was also a somewhat daring idea given it was being suggested less than 24 hours after Rees-Mogg's claim the UK risked becoming a "joke nation" during the Brexit transition.

"Joke nation"
Jamie McGeever @ReutersJamie

"Joke nation"

Reply Retweet Favorite

As the sun rose over London on Wednesday, Westminster journalists joined the group "Fishers for Leave" and set off to pick up Rees-Mogg, with everyone excited for the expected fish dumping.

These fish will shortly be discarded in the Thames
Christopher Hope 📝 @christopherhope

These fish will shortly be discarded in the Thames

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

One problem immediately arose: Rees-Mogg and the fisherman didn't have permission from local authorities to dock!

Jacob Rees-Mogg was supposed to board the Brexit fishing boat at Embankment pier. But he's just been told he's not allowed on because no one asked TFL's permission
Michael Deacon @MichaelPDeacon

Jacob Rees-Mogg was supposed to board the Brexit fishing boat at Embankment pier. But he's just been told he's not allowed on because no one asked TFL's permission

Reply Retweet Favorite

So humbled by regulators, the man in the double-breasted suit needed to walk to Westminster. Not the heroic fish fling that everyone was expecting.

That man you can see in the distance is Jacob Rees-Mogg. He’s high tailed it into Portcullis House. Pretty sure he’s not getting on the boat. https://t.co/ScTTGGWjpD
Mikey Smith @mikeysmith

That man you can see in the distance is Jacob Rees-Mogg. He’s high tailed it into Portcullis House. Pretty sure he’s not getting on the boat. https://t.co/ScTTGGWjpD

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you're thinking at this point, "Well, isn't this a perfect metaphor for Brexit?", don't worry – you're not alone. You can follow all the tweets here.

Twitter.com

Now, I'll give you one guess as to who showed up to board the boat – remember this is a stunt about Brexit, on the Thames, and at this point it was being aired live on Sky News and streamed on Facebook...

Advertisement

OF COURSE IT WAS. IT WAS NIGEL FARAGE.

Sky

With the cameras trained on the little boat in the shadow of Westminster, Farage flung the dead fish into the muddy waters of the Thames.

Fish throwing @Nigel_Farage and Aaron for #fishingforleave #fishingprotest #Faragehijack
Beth Rigby @BethRigby

Fish throwing @Nigel_Farage and Aaron for #fishingforleave #fishingprotest #Faragehijack

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Should we talk about how Farage is holding that fish? Idk idk.)

Protest over, and fish dumped, the boat began to make its exit. However, that's when the river police showed up, following the dumping vessel down the Thames. Welcome to Brexit Britain.

Police getting closer to our trawler #fishprotest
Christopher Hope 📝 @christopherhope

Police getting closer to our trawler #fishprotest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Exit right, UK rule-breaking fishermen, pursued by police
Chris Giles @ChrisGiles_

Exit right, UK rule-breaking fishermen, pursued by police

Reply Retweet Favorite


Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App