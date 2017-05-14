People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Indigenous Mums And It's A Deadly Delight

It's Mother's Day down under, which means the standard social media posts about how great mothers are. Except this year something special is happening.
People around Australia are posting photos of their Indigenous mums to send a message about the importance of parents in Aboriginal families.
The hashtag #IndigenousMums has been trending and beautiful family photos are being posted by proud Indigenous children.
The campaign is a collaboration between Amnesty International and @IndigenousX – a twitter account manned by prominent Indigenous Australians on a rotating basis.
One of the posters, Tammy Solonec, told BuzzFeed News the inspiration came from the #IndigenousDads hashtag which trended last year in response to a cartoon by Bill Leak.
"After the #IndigenousDads trended last year, which did amazing work dispelling negative stereotypes, we wanted to celebrate Indigenous mums," Solonec told BuzzFeed News.
"It’s pretty clear that the best way to help Indigenous kids is to help their parents."
"We need to dispel the damaging myths around Aboriginal parents."
Solonec said her Mum was a driving force in her life: "My Mum went to a boarding school and she wasn’t given the opportunity to go to university when she was a teenager."
"But she did a mature-age course and got her masters. She taught me and my sister so much about culture," Solonec said.
"I am just so proud of my Mum and she taught us education is everything."
Amnesty International is also hoping the hashtag gets people thinking about child removal and Indigenous youth detention.
For the rest of Mother's Day, Indigenous people will take turns posting tweets about mothers on the @IndigenousX account.
Already the campaign has produced heart-melting photos.
There are powerful images sending a message.
The photos are deadly.
Happy Mother's day to all the #IndigenousMums.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.