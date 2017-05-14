Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Indigenous Mums And It's A Deadly Delight

How good are mums.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

It's Mother's Day down under, which means the standard social media posts about how great mothers are. Except this year something special is happening.

I've been a mum for 20 years now, here's Jonathan when he was a baby - they grow so fast #indigenousmums
Tammy Solonec @IndigenousX

I've been a mum for 20 years now, here's Jonathan when he was a baby - they grow so fast #indigenousmums

Reply Retweet Favorite

People around Australia are posting photos of their Indigenous mums to send a message about the importance of parents in Aboriginal families.

Happy Mothers Day to all @IndigenousX Mums. The Queens of our households #IndigenousMums
Joe Williams - TEW @joewilliams_tew

Happy Mothers Day to all @IndigenousX Mums. The Queens of our households #IndigenousMums

Reply Retweet Favorite

The hashtag #IndigenousMums has been trending and beautiful family photos are being posted by proud Indigenous children.

#IndigenousMums mum is 27 here. Still kicking goals, even if she is sick today.
⚡️Spinster 🔮 @Bluestocking_a

#IndigenousMums mum is 27 here. Still kicking goals, even if she is sick today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The campaign is a collaboration between Amnesty International and @IndigenousX – a twitter account manned by prominent Indigenous Australians on a rotating basis.

My Mum is my hero! Though life, she inspires me to dream, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that’s gotta be… https://t.co/QMPd26OvBH
David Follent @Fuzor

My Mum is my hero! Though life, she inspires me to dream, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that’s gotta be… https://t.co/QMPd26OvBH

Reply Retweet Favorite

One of the posters, Tammy Solonec, told BuzzFeed News the inspiration came from the #IndigenousDads hashtag which trended last year in response to a cartoon by Bill Leak.

#IndigenousMums are #lifegivers #nurturers #leaders MUM is my rock #culture and strong #identity Happy Mums Day… https://t.co/QXpKkfYzJ3
Antoinette Braybrook @BraybrookA

#IndigenousMums are #lifegivers #nurturers #leaders MUM is my rock #culture and strong #identity Happy Mums Day… https://t.co/QXpKkfYzJ3

Reply Retweet Favorite

"After the #IndigenousDads trended last year, which did amazing work dispelling negative stereotypes, we wanted to celebrate Indigenous mums," Solonec told BuzzFeed News.

Back right corner, my mum & brother. Even though she wore terrible 80s fashion she is a brilliant mum. 😋… https://t.co/aeU1ufyS11
Summer May Finlay @OnTopicAus

Back right corner, my mum & brother. Even though she wore terrible 80s fashion she is a brilliant mum. 😋… https://t.co/aeU1ufyS11

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It’s pretty clear that the best way to help Indigenous kids is to help their parents."

My great grandmother, my nanna, my aunties, my sister. All of them #IndigenousMums
Dameyon @DameyonBonson

My great grandmother, my nanna, my aunties, my sister. All of them #IndigenousMums

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We need to dispel the damaging myths around Aboriginal parents."

My Mum, the Māori Princess. #IndigenousMums
knifey (((cypher))) @jahan_tyson

My Mum, the Māori Princess. #IndigenousMums

Reply Retweet Favorite

Solonec said her Mum was a driving force in her life: "My Mum went to a boarding school and she wasn’t given the opportunity to go to university when she was a teenager."

There's an #IndigenousMums under there somewhere 😂😂
Pearson In The Wind @LukeLPearson

There's an #IndigenousMums under there somewhere 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"But she did a mature-age course and got her masters. She taught me and my sister so much about culture," Solonec said.

#HappyMothersDay to my mummy, who is currently about 2500km away from here, out on Country at @MercedesCove. Love y… https://t.co/JvMeDGCB9L
Sharon Davis @AETLCEWA

#HappyMothersDay to my mummy, who is currently about 2500km away from here, out on Country at @MercedesCove. Love y… https://t.co/JvMeDGCB9L

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am just so proud of my Mum and she taught us education is everything."

My daughter, who makes me the mum that I am. I will always fight for you to be the beautiful being you want to be… https://t.co/t4TrYJPtQP
Tess Ryan @TessRyan1

My daughter, who makes me the mum that I am. I will always fight for you to be the beautiful being you want to be… https://t.co/t4TrYJPtQP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Amnesty International is also hoping the hashtag gets people thinking about child removal and Indigenous youth detention.

#IndigenousMums my mother taught me the power of education. Much ❤️ and respect to this woman who is still studying… https://t.co/Nj9g0jEfqK
Brionee Noonan @BrioneeNoonan

#IndigenousMums my mother taught me the power of education. Much ❤️ and respect to this woman who is still studying… https://t.co/Nj9g0jEfqK

Reply Retweet Favorite

For the rest of Mother's Day, Indigenous people will take turns posting tweets about mothers on the @IndigenousX account.

Happy #MothersDay to my hard working and very special mummy-o! (📸@ Elands Falls) #IndigenousMums
Tysan Towney @tysantowney

Happy #MothersDay to my hard working and very special mummy-o! (📸@ Elands Falls) #IndigenousMums

Reply Retweet Favorite

Already the campaign has produced heart-melting photos.

I am an #IndigenousMums my son inspires me to be the best I can be #MothersDay2017
Marlene Longbottom @MLongbottom13

I am an #IndigenousMums my son inspires me to be the best I can be #MothersDay2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

There are powerful images sending a message.

Sending love to the beautiful #Indigenousmums and the mums who raised them
chelsea bond @drcbond

Sending love to the beautiful #Indigenousmums and the mums who raised them

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photos are deadly.

Mum's our rock, mentor, shero! #IndigenousMums #WiradjuriMums
Dr Anita Heiss @AnitaHeiss

Mum's our rock, mentor, shero! #IndigenousMums #WiradjuriMums

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy Mother's day to all the #IndigenousMums.

My cuz Melissa #Deadly #IndigenousMums #SheInspiresMe #MothersDay2017
Marlene Longbottom @MLongbottom13

My cuz Melissa #Deadly #IndigenousMums #SheInspiresMe #MothersDay2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews