Here Are The Labor MPs Expected To Vote "No" On Marriage Equality

Labor MPs must vote for a suspension of standing orders... but after they vote their conscience.

Meanwhile Labor MP Shayne Neumann changed his mind recently on the question, with a spokesperson telling BuzzFeed News the shadow immigration minister would be a "yes" in a future vote. On the crossbench, independents Andrew Wilkie and Cathy McGowan, Nick Xenophon Team MP Rebekha Sharkie, and Greens MP Adam Bandt, are all in the "yes" column, with independent Bob Katter a "no". Considering there are handful of Liberal MPs already signalling they'd go the other way and vote "yes", four Labor MPs voting "no" is not expected to sink the success of a marriage equality vote in the House of Representatives. This post will be updated with any responses received after publication. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share