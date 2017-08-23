 go to content
Here Are All The Times Pauline Hanson Was Denied Her Say

WILL MAJOR MEDIA PLATFORMS STOP DENYING PAULINE HANSON HER RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH PLEASE. THANK YOU KINDLY.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

On Tuesday night, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson appeared on Sky News show Jones & Co to complain that people can't have a say anymore because of political correctness.

"We can’t have a say in this country because of political correctness," Hanson said, referring to her burqa stunt in the Senate last week. "You know, offending someone. "Well I think this is very important."She's right y'know. Take her, for example. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sky News

"We can’t have a say in this country because of political correctness," Hanson said, referring to her burqa stunt in the Senate last week. "You know, offending someone.

"Well I think this is very important."

She's right y'know. Take her, for example.

On Thursday afternoon, immediately after the stunt, Hanson was silenced during an EXCLUSIVE 15-minute interview with Sydney radio station 2GB.

2GB

She was muzzled on Sky News later that night during a long interview on Paul Murray Live.

Sky News

The censorship of Hanson was on full display when she appeared on the front page of News Corp's major tabloids on Friday morning.

Courier Mail

It was like political correctness was scrubbing her from history, with EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes double-page spreads in the newspapers.

Herald Sun

These photos online definitely screamed "WHY CAN'T WE HAVE A SAY ANYMORE?!"

Looks like News got the heads up and were invited into Pauline Hanson's office to snap her before she walked into t… https://t.co/3dyCxNri8v
Alice Workman @workmanalice

Looks like News got the heads up and were invited into Pauline Hanson's office to snap her before she walked into t… https://t.co/3dyCxNri8v

A few hours later Hanson's views were silenced AGAIN on Australia's most popular breakfast TV show.

Sunrise

If you happened upon Channel Nine's A Current Affair on Friday you would have also seen Hanson's opinion being suppressed.

A Current Affair / Via Facebook: PaulineHansonAu

By Monday, the lay person must have been astounded by the lack of free speech afforded senator Hanson when she appeared on Sunrise. Again.

Sunrise

In a one-on-one interview.

Sunrise

And then in a segment called "The Senators".

Sunrise

Alongside another senator.

Sunrise

Which brings us back to Tuesday night. "We can't have a say in this country"? Senator, all you DO is have a say.

.@PaulineHansonOz: We can't have a say in this country because of political correctness... We need to take a stand.… https://t.co/q0ArYUvOAf
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

.@PaulineHansonOz: We can't have a say in this country because of political correctness... We need to take a stand.… https://t.co/q0ArYUvOAf

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

