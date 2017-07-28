Barnaby Joyce Billed Taxpayers Almost $9,000 For "Special Purpose" Flights, On The Same Day He Went To The Footy

BuzzFeed News has confirmed the deputy prime minister billed taxpayers almost $9,000 for "special purpose" defence force charter flights on the same day he attended a rugby league game with his family.

Flight records were uncovered by Stephen Murray on Twitter in the latest report to the Senate into the RAAF's billed trips for federal political figures.

On Mother's Day last year, it was organised for the Royal Australian Air Force to pick up Barnaby Joyce and National deputy leader Fiona Nash up from two regional NSW towns and fly them back to Canberra ahead of the first day of the federal election campaign.

The RAAF's logs revealed that the first flight on May 8, from Canberra to Tamworth with no passengers, cost $3,348. The second shows Joyce was picked up in Tamworth and flown to Parkes for $2,930.

The third and final RAAF flight on Sunday, May 8 shows Joyce and Nash flown from Parkes to Canberra costing $2,511, bringing the total taxpayer bill for the round trip to $8,789.

According to a tweet sent on the same day, Joyce was attending a City vs Country rugby league game in Tamworth with his family.

Earlier that day, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull had kicked off a record eight week, double dissolution election campaign at Parliament House in Canberra.

A spokesperson for Joyce told BuzzFeed News "all travel was consistent with the guidelines".

"The diary indicated that on the 8th May the prime minister was about to call an election later that day and, as a result, both the deputy prime minister and deputy leader of the Nationals flew to Canberra for meetings with the prime minister and media commitments associated with the calling of the election on 8th May."



On its website, the RAAF describes the circumstances in which "special purpose" aircraft can be used for politicians.

"When considering the use of Special Purpose Aircraft, the first consideration is the availability and suitability of commercially available travel," the RAAF's description reads.

"In circumstances where commercial alternatives are readily available, the Special Purpose Aircraft are not used in order to reduce the costs to taxpayers."



The $8,789 trip round-trip for Joyce came a week after the federal government launched its budget, accompanied with the slogan that Australia had to "live within its means".