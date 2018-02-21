Jeremy Corbyn Is Demanding Damages From A Tory MP For His "Libellous" Tweet About Spy Claims

Share On more Share On more

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has sent a legal letter to Conservative MP Ben Bradley demanding he apologise for a "libellous tweet" which claimed he sold secrets to Communist spies.

Bradley had sent the tweet as a reply to a Twitter account on Monday – it read: "Corbyn sold British secrets to communist spies... get some perspective mate!! Your priorities are a bit awry! #AreYouSerious".

The MP, who also sits as a Conservative Party Vice Chair in charge of the party's youth outreach, later deleted the tweet.

On Wednesday morning, Corbyn's lawyers wrote to Bradley laying out demands, which included a tweeted apology, a donation to charity and payment for Corbyn's legal costs.

"Lawyers acting for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have written to Conservative Party Vice Chair Ben Bradley to demand an apology and a donation to charity for a libellous tweet," read a statement from the Labour leader.

"While the tweet — which falsely claimed the Labour leader "sold British secrets to communist spies" — has been deleted, a letter sent to mr Bradley points out the allegation is damaging and potentially harmful, and must not be repeated.



"The four legal demands are that Mr Bradley: confirms in writing that the defamatory statement will not be repeated in any form; tweets an apology and asks followers to retweet it; makes a donation to a charity of Jeremy Corbyn's choice in lieu of damages; and pays Jeremy Corbyn's legal costs."

