Jeremy Corbyn Is Demanding Damages From A Tory MP For His "Libellous" Tweet About Spy Claims

The Labour leader demanded Conservative Party vice chair Ben Bradley apologise and donate to charity over the tweet, which has already been deleted.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has sent a legal letter to Conservative MP Ben Bradley demanding he apologise for a "libellous tweet" which claimed he sold secrets to Communist spies.

Bradley had sent the tweet as a reply to a Twitter account on Monday – it read: "Corbyn sold British secrets to communist spies... get some perspective mate!! Your priorities are a bit awry! #AreYouSerious".

The MP, who also sits as a Conservative Party Vice Chair in charge of the party's youth outreach, later deleted the tweet.

On Wednesday morning, Corbyn's lawyers wrote to Bradley laying out demands, which included a tweeted apology, a donation to charity and payment for Corbyn's legal costs.

"Lawyers acting for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have written to Conservative Party Vice Chair Ben Bradley to demand an apology and a donation to charity for a libellous tweet," read a statement from the Labour leader.

"While the tweet — which falsely claimed the Labour leader "sold British secrets to communist spies" — has been deleted, a letter sent to mr Bradley points out the allegation is damaging and potentially harmful, and must not be repeated.

"The four legal demands are that Mr Bradley: confirms in writing that the defamatory statement will not be repeated in any form; tweets an apology and asks followers to retweet it; makes a donation to a charity of Jeremy Corbyn's choice in lieu of damages; and pays Jeremy Corbyn's legal costs."

More to come.

Mark Di Stefano is a Media and Politics Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

