At ITN, Women Are Paid 20% Less Than Men And Staff Are Pissed Off

Senior management at ITN — the makers of Britain's Channel 4 News, ITV News, and 5 News — have told staff the gender pay gap at the company is 19.6%, more than twice that of the BBC.



ITN sources told BuzzFeed News the revelation came during "heated" staff briefings on Wednesday about a gender pay report, which lead to "furious" female reporters grilling the company's top executives about how it had happened.

"It all went down very badly," said one source in the room.

"[ITV News social affairs editor] Penny Marshall challenged ITN chief executive John Hardie directly, saying, 'It feels hollow that you express surprise as I for one have been asking for this to be open for three years.'"

The disclosure — which is now featured in a report sent to the government — comes after the BBC revealed last year its gender pay gap was 9%, leading to several months of scrutiny.



Hours after ITN's eye-catching figures were made public, the Guardian, which has a female editor-in-chief, released its own figures, showing a gender pay gap at the progressive newspaper of 11.3%.



According to another source, Channel 4 News business editor Siobhan Kennedy used Hardie's past comments on the issue against him, while ITV presenter Mary Nightingale told the briefing: "Yet again women are expected to be patient and good and waiting as usual.'"