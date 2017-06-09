What The Bloody Hell Is This "LET" Business And Why Is It Important

Let's start with the fact that this "LET" everyone in Australian politics is talking about right now, stands for "Low Emissions Target".
Look, it's definitely not a new idea. It's now on the table because of Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel. This guy... on the right.
Despite being Australia's top scientist since 2015, Finkel has recently become famous for regularly dragging climate deniers, like One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts.
So Finkel's LET comes about because the prime minister asked him to conduct a big independent review into Australia's power network after it became clear things were falling apart.
Some people are suggesting the LET could end Australia's "climate wars". Ready to get frustrated? OK let's do this.
Former prime minister John Howard actually proposed a LET alongside an emissions trading scheme nearly TEN YEARS AGO.
This guy. Tony Abbott. Yep. Tony freaking Abbott.
The next installment involves Julia Gillard, who had "promised" no carbon tax before the 2010 election, then went ahead and brought in a carbon tax anyway.
The news of the LET has been cautiously welcomed by business groups and Labor because everyone is apparently willing to come to the table and end the "climate wars" that have ruined politics for a decade.
On Sydney radio earlier this week, backbencher Tony Abbott shitcanned the LET, making everyone roll their eyes with surprise.
We're all about to enter a terrifying few months of politics where garbled acronyms and coal-loving politicians will dominate the agenda.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
