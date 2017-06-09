What The Bloody Hell Is This "LET" Business And Why Is It Important

For quite a while now, Australia has been sticking its fingers in both ears, yelling "lah lah lah" and ignoring the country's rapidly aging power network and worsening climate change.

From today there'll be a "Low Emissions Target" (being reported in other places as a "Clean Energy Target") on the table, which means the big generators will need to get a certain amount of their power from clean energy/renewables.

In order to pander to the right wing of the party, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull might make the emissions limit just high enough so some coal and gas technologies could qualify under the LET.