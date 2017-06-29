Tony Abbott Is Now A Stock Image For 1984 And It's Oddly Perfect

Remember how Tony Abbott was prime minister of Australia for a while back there and gave some shady looks that were chilling?
Well the conservative prime minister had an incredibly sculpted head and an intimidating stare.
Earlier this week, the historians over at the US Smithsonian society posted a story about an 1984 adaptation which apparently makes people "faint and vomit".
Twitter user Jimmy Raynes and several others all picked up on something about the illustration.
That Big Brother looks awfully like the 28th prime minister of Australia.
You couldn't not see it.
It turns out the Smithsonian's illustration is from a piece of Melbourne street art featuring the mug of Tony Abbott.
While it's not a Liberal National party poster, there's a hint at the bottom about who's the new Big Brother.
The 1984-inspired piece is from street artist Chris Murray.
As Twitter user Matt Burke discovered, the street art had found its way into a stock image library and popped up when you searched "1984 Big Brother".
There you have it. Historians now have a new visage for Big Brother and it's none other than the Australian prime minister who once took a big bite out of a raw onion.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.