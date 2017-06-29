Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Tony Abbott Is Now A Stock Image For 1984 And It's Oddly Perfect

The show is making audiences "faint and vomit".

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Remember how Tony Abbott was prime minister of Australia for a while back there and gave some shady looks that were chilling?

Stefan Postles / Getty Images

Well the conservative prime minister had an incredibly sculpted head and an intimidating stare.

Mark Nolan / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the historians over at the US Smithsonian society posted a story about an 1984 adaptation which apparently makes people "faint and vomit".

Twitter: @jimmyraynes

Twitter user Jimmy Raynes and several others all picked up on something about the illustration.

Twitter

That Big Brother looks awfully like the 28th prime minister of Australia.

Twitter

You couldn't not see it.

Twitter

It turns out the Smithsonian's illustration is from a piece of Melbourne street art featuring the mug of Tony Abbott.

Tony Abbott and LNP launch their new strategy for 2015 #Australia #Orwell #streetart #hosierlane #Melbourne #auspol
d.b. valentine @dbvalentine

Tony Abbott and LNP launch their new strategy for 2015 #Australia #Orwell #streetart #hosierlane #Melbourne #auspol

Reply Retweet Favorite

While it's not a Liberal National party poster, there's a hint at the bottom about who's the new Big Brother.

Twitter: @dbvalentine

The 1984-inspired piece is from street artist Chris Murray.

thecrankinstitute.wixsite.com

As Twitter user Matt Burke discovered, the street art had found its way into a stock image library and popped up when you searched "1984 Big Brother".

Alamy

There you have it. Historians now have a new visage for Big Brother and it's none other than the Australian prime minister who once took a big bite out of a raw onion.

20th Century Fox

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews