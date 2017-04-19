Get Our App!
Harry Styles Sticking Up For His Teen Fans Will…
Another Woman Alleges Bill O’Reilly Harassed Her,…
People Have Mixed Feelings About Netflix’s Twitter…
Would You Eat These Luxury Pet Foods?
We Watched The Season 7B Premiere Of "Pretty Little…
Read This Excerpt From Lidia Yuknavitch’s New Novel
23 Things That Are Impossible To Forget After Going…
Do You Know The Order Of Hannah’s Tapes On "13…
These Six Questions Will Determine Which Season Of…

An Aussie Tech Billionaire Has Called "Bullshit" And Tipped The Bucket On Peter Dutton

“Wow… ? did I just get trolled by a govt minister as being un-Australian?”

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has called out immigration minister Peter Dutton for “trolling” him over his views towards the newly-axed 457 visa program.

Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has called out immigration minister Peter Dutton for "trolling" him over his views towards the newly-axed 457 visa program.

View this image ›

AAP Images

Dutton had a big crack at Cannon-Brookes on Channel Nine’s Today on Wednesday morning, a day after the government axed the 457 program and replaced it with a new system of temporary skilled migration visas.

“Ok. Do you know of Mike Cannon-Brookes?” asked host Karl Stefanovic. “I think he is the co-founder of Atlassian. His tech company is bigger than Qantas. He said to The Australian that 457 Visas were essential for Australia and any move to make bridging the talent gap more difficult would be bad for the country.”

“Well let’s have a look at what work they’re doing in the local market,” Dutton replied.

“How many young Australians are they employing? Are they going into schools looking for young kids to come and work in jobs? Are they employing mature aged workers who have found themselves out of a job elsewhere? Let’s have a look at the details.”

But here’s the thing (and there’s always thing). Cannon-Brookes made the comments about 457s last year, well before the government announced its crackdown.

Cannon-Brookes jumped on Twitter to call bullshit and ask sarcastically if he was being trolled for being “un-Australian”.

He higlighted the fact the comments were made last year.

Then the man worth an estimated $2.2 billion turned to the 457 changes made by Dutton and the government.

According to The Australian, Atlassian has 1000 workers in Australia, 25% of whom are on 457s.

In fact, Cannon-Brookes LIKES the look of the changes.

Cannon-Brookes then gave Dutton some numbers of Australian jobs created and scholarships provided by Atlassian to Australian students. He capped it off with a #BringItOn.

And @PeterDutton_MP trolling? Us: 🇦🇺 Jobs created? 1000+. Grads hired? 100s. Scholarships? 100s. Kids CS classes?… https://t.co/46AaYiiaUU

— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes)

He wasn’t done on the topic of 457s though.

Our default position _is_ to see out an Australian for a job first... because it's cheaper and faster to do so. It… https://t.co/HXb1HrVxHz

— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes)

But when the experience required isn't here, we need a program. That's what the 457 did & the new program aims to d… https://t.co/0UlSQa9xGY

— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes)

This "new program" seems to remove large categories of jobs which are nothing to do with tech - industries without… https://t.co/1LRJTzOGMl

— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes)

Cannon-Brookes then suggested Dutton and Turnbull dump the nationalism and the “Trumpy crap”.

Let's separate nationalism and logic. This program seems logical. The "Australia first" Trumpy crap adds nothing bu… https://t.co/xPu6DHrBah

— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes)

Finally, posting an image from where he was unloading his tweets.

And the irony of writing this when here is my current view. Count all 6 of them. #hopawaytrolls… https://t.co/RbcpYocn7l

— Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes)


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Everything You Need To Know About The Conspiracy That Justin Bieber Was Caught Shapeshifting Into His "Reptilian Form" While Touring Australia

by Brad Esposito

Connect With AUNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing