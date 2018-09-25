How Jeremy Corbyn Finally Got The Media To Take Him Seriously

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Over the summer, Jeremy Corbyn was the subject of terrible headlines almost daily as the anti-Semitism scandal engulfed the Labour party. There was a row over his presence at the laying of wreath for four Palestinian leaders thought to be connected to the Black September terror group, an unearthed video of him saying Zionists had “no sense of English irony” and the re-election of an ally accused of anti-Semitism to the party’s top rule-making body. It led many to believe this week’s Labour party conference in Liverpool would be another nightmare for Corbyn, with party splits on anti-Semitism and Brexit blown up by the media. But instead, a series of successful policy announcements splashed across the front pages of the nation’s newspapers have led to those on both sides – Team Corbyn and Lobby journalists – to believe things might be changing. “Last year we really had nothing to say, only a few key policies. This year we have had a big policy each day and then three more beneath it,” one Labour insider said. This potential breakthrough has also been noticed by Labour’s rivals, too. A former senior Tory official, watching from afar said. “It’s clear Labour have really professionalised this conference. McDonnell’s speech was decent, measured, there was nothing in there we can easily dismiss, which is worrying. The communications operation has clearly improved. “No big cock ups, no real controversies, no anti-Semitism scandals, yet.”

Tories like to have a laugh at Labour but Rebecca Long Bailey detailing a strategy to save the high street. The Govt doesn't have one

Labour’s "policy drops" – those agenda-setting announcements that show up in newspapers – have been seen as a success in the days leading into the conference.

The party’s share ownership proposal for workers was splashed across the front page of Monday’s Financial Times, and featured on the front page of the Times. The policy of putting workers on company boards was the Sunday Times' front page, while the party’s new second homes tax made page one of the Sunday Telegraph. The thinking is that by placing specific stories with newspapers which will strongly oppose their approach editorially, will guarantee the policy the most prominent coverage. On Tuesday morning, the Corbyn team were delighted when the Daily Telegraph and The Sun attacked their water nationalisation plans on their front pages. Aides quote polls showing that readers of the right-leaning papers often support Labour's radical policies on areas like nationalisation, even if the coverage in those papers is critical. A Populus poll of such readers last year showed 83% of respondents supported returning water to public ownership. BuzzFeed News has been told the policy is an attempt by Jeremy Corbyn to appeal to pro-Brexit voters by offering them the so-called “control they want” in the form of democracy in the workplace, investment in communities and public ownership.

Even the public rift between shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer over the terms of the party’s backing for a public vote on the Brexit deal — the one big row which in previous years could have blown up the conference — was seen internally as a strategic win for the Labour leadership. In their view, the “constructive ambiguity” around the party’s position has headed off a split with the membership or the alienation of Labour supporters who voted Leave.

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Then there was the op-ed written by former treasury minister and Goldman Sachs chairman Jim O’Neill titled “Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour look poised to take on the status quo” published in the Financial Times on the eve of conference. O’Neill lavished Corbyn and McDonnell with policy-specific praise, saying they were “offering the radical change that people seek”. It’s understood to have been one of the most-read FT columns this year.

If you ask those in Jeremy Corbyn’s orbit what’s changed, many credit a behind-the-scenes structural shake-up of the press team. Previously, Labour had two separate units dealing with questions from the media; one for the Leader’s Office (“LOTO”), and a second based in the party’s London headquarters (“Southside”). Since the election last year, the two teams have merged into a single unit, with new hires bolstering the small group of trusted people around Corbyn. The Labour leader’s head of strategic communications, James Schneider, and press aide Sophie Nazemi, run the show in terms of day-to-day dealings with the Lobby. They work alongside the party’s head of press, Sian Jones, who arrived last year from the Communication Workers Union, while the whole operation remains overseen by Seumas Milne, still one of Corbyn’s closest confidants with the title “director of communications”. “When Corbyn took over there was a clearance of anyone with experience who knew how to do with the day-to-day stuff,” one political correspondent for a right-wing newspaper said. “It was the Southside vs LOTO people.” “On any given day, you’d ring up a press officer and ask where a speech was on, or what was the latest announcement, and they’d have no idea.” “It also meant you could write anything about Jeremy and you’d get no push back because it was obvious they weren’t actually reading the paper. We know they’re reading the paper because they’re calling us up to discuss the coverage. “There’s also just really, and I mean really, basic stuff they’re doing now – like thinking about what stories might work for different papers.” A leader writer from one of the tabloids said there had been a shift in attitude in newsrooms too. “The past few years there was probably a nagging feeling that Corbyn wouldn’t or couldn’t last, maybe he even thought that was the case. Now, it’s clear he’s here to stay so we’re all grappling with that. “For a long time we were covering the philosophy – who Corbyn was. It feels as each day goes by, we’re covering his policies.” That’s not to say the relationship is now friendly, and there are still incidents which journalists and observers are quick to point out. The Sun was banned from attending Momentum’s The World Transformed Conference – organisers said it was done out of “solidarity with the city of Liverpool” over its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster – and recently Westminster sketch writers were left off accreditation lists for a speech from shadow Labour home secretary Diane Abbott. “There are still certain shadow cabinet ministers who are still keeping the media at arms length, like Diane Abbott,” one lobby reporter said. “If someone’s announcing something you’d regularly not get invited and then suddenly you’d read about it in the Guardian.” The leadership still adopt an antagonistic stance with the media, with attacks on newspapers remaining a crowd pleaser for supporters. Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell, for example, used part of his speech to conference on Monday to criticise the coverage of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Jeremy Corbyn.

Leon Neal / Getty Images