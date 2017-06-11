Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Cory Bernardi Is Being Bombarded With The New LGBT Reactions For Pride Month

That's a lot of colourful notifications.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

If you haven't heard it's Pride Month and Facebook has set up a special rainbow reaction. You can get it by simply liking Facebook's official LGBTQ page.

This weekend, people have started using the pride reaction on conservative senator Cory Bernardi's Facebook page in big numbers. Bernardi is a staunch opponent of marriage equality, once suggesting it would be a gateway to polygamy and bestiality.

Like they're using the pride reaction A LOT.

He's not the only anti-LGBT politician getting the pride reaction treatment.

Not only are there hundreds and hundreds of pride reactions, Bernardi's comment section is now full of LGBT banter.

Happy pride month.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews